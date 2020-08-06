Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 671 new COVID-19 cases pushing the country’s total caseload to 23,873.

Addressing the press on Wednesday from Kenyatta University Hospital, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were detected from 6,200 samples.

The new cases include 633 Kenyans and 38 foreigners while 413 are males and 258 are females.

At the same time, the CS announced that 603 more patients have recovered from the virus with 436 being from the home-based care programme and 167 being discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,930.

“I’m happy to note that 436 had been enrolled for the home-based care programme and 167 were in different hospitals. It is good when we record high discharges as it helps to acquire new patients, hence, our healthcare system is not overwhelmed,” the CS said.

But on a sad note, three more patients succumbed to the coronavirus bringing the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 391.

In terms of distribution, Nairobi continues to lead in new infections with (376), Kiambu (112), Machakos (20), Kisumu (16) and Mombasa (6).

Meanwhile, CS Kagwe has raised an alarm of the high number of health workers who have contracted the virus.

According to Acting Health Director General, Dr. Amoth, 723 health workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the onset with 385 being males and 338 being females.

This is about 3% of the total caseload.

10 healthcare workers have also succumbed to the virus so far.

“This is like losing soldiers in a war… We urge county gov’ts to listen to murmurs, concerns from healthcare workers with a view of addressing them,” the CS said.

