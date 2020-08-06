Thursday, August 6, 2020 – City lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi alias Grand Mullah, has won a case in which he wanted the Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) compelled to pay the cost of his car’s windscreen valued Ksh 750, 311.

The flamboyant lawyer went to court after the windscreen of his luxurious Bentley Bentyaga was damaged by stones emanating from a road construction undertaken by KENHA contractors.

According to Ahmednasir, the contractors were negligent and as a result, he suffered great loss.

The incident happened in 2018 along the Namanga-Nairobi Highway while he was on his way back from Tanzania.

While Kenyans have welcomed the precedent-setting ruling, some cannot come to terms with the cost of the windscreen which is equivalent to a brand new Probox car.

See the reaction below.













