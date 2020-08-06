KLRC 6: ONE (1) POST V/NO. 4/2020,

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 85,021 – Kshs. 112,704 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent.

Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

Preparing budgets for recurrent and development votes, compiling expenditure proposals, monitoring expenditure of projects and programmes on a periodic basis, preparing fiscal reports and ensuring timely disbursement of funds.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Served in the grade of Finance Officer I or in a comparable position for a minimum period of three (3) years with proven experience;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines:- Commerce (Finance option), Economics, Business Administration, Business Management, Finance or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

OR

Any other Bachelor’s degree with Certified Public Accountant (CPA K);

Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Be a registered member of a relevant Professional body;

Certificate in computer application skills; and

Demonstrated integrity, professional competence and management capabilities as reflected in work performance and results.

Core Skills

In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following skills:-

Supervisory skills;

Policy implementation skills;

Oral and written Communication skills;

Administration skills;

Analytical skills; and

Report writing skills.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications by completing ONE (KLRC 1) application form. The form may be downloaded from our Website https://klrc.go.ke

The Candidates should attach COPIES of the following documents to their application form:

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Detailed Curriculum Vitae

In addition to the above requirements, candidates are required to comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

N.B.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any candidate who canvasses for a post will automatically be disqualified

Women, Persons living with disability and those from Marginalized Communities are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be submitted through the undersigned and delivered at the Kenya Law Reform Commission offices on 3rd floor, Room 321 or through info@klrc.go.ke for online applications on or before 24th August, 2020.

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY,

KENYA LAW REFORM COMMISSION,

RE- INSURANCE PLAZA 3RD FLOOR,

TAIFA ROAD.

P.O. BOX 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

The Kenya Law Reform Commission is an equal opportunity employer.