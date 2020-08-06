Inades Formation Kenya

Vacancy Announcement: Field Officer – Enhancing Donkey Welfare

Overview of the Organization: Inades Formation is a pan- African organization working in ten (10) African countries namely; Kenya, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Tchad, Cameroon, Togo, Congo DR, Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. The network has a General Secretariat at Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Inades Formation Kenya (IFK) is registered as a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) with mandate to work anywhere in Kenya for Economic and Social advancement of the people.

In the past four decades, IFK has concentrated most of the projects in Machakos, Makueni and Kitui Counties.

The major areas of focus are food systems, community microfinance, inclusive governance and climate change.

In partnership with Brooke East Africa, Inades Formation Kenya is implementing a project titled: Enhancing Donkey Welfare for Improved community resilience for sustainable livelihoods. In this regard; IFK is looking for a suitable candidate to fill this position as a Field Officer.

Roles and Responsibilities

This position shall entail:

1. Leadership

Overall in charge of the project hence its performance.

Ensuring that the participating collaborators Governments, NGOs and other collaborators as well as communities appreciate the goal of the project and have appropriate strategies and work plans

Ensuring compliance with donor guidelines and regulations

Coordination of project activities in the different project areas.

Building Mechanisms for sustainability for the project among participating communities.

2. Planning

Drawing and implementation of workplans and budgets.

Designing appropriate tools for monitoring progress in the implementation of the project and ensuring that they are used.

Frequently providing work plans, budgets and financial forecasts for the project.

Periodically liaising with the Chief of administration and Finance (CAF) for the project cash flows.

3. Reporting

Preparing periodic project reports and sharing with the team and the partners.

Constantly consulting and updating the programs coordinator/Team Animator as well as the Managing Director.

4. Fundraising

Fundraising for the next phase of the program.

Ensuring projects effects continuity and multiplication by establishing partnerships and collaborations as well as writing proposals for sustained implementation of project activities in the current and new sites.

5. Realization of set targets/results and impact by participating communities.

6. Nurturing and strengthening team spirit in the organization

7. Performing any other duty as shall be assigned by the IFK Management

Skills and Experience

Interested candidate should have the following qualifications and competencies:

At least a university degree in veterinary medicine or equivalent.

At least three years working experience for non-profit organization/s in a similar position

Demonstrated experience in working with local farmer groups, implementing partners, livestock or animal welfare related project.

Enthusiasm in tracking current affairs in governance, laws and regulations affecting donkey.

Proven track record of implementing successful livestock initiatives.

Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.

Excellent computer skills (MS Office)

Excellent Coordination and organizational skills

Proven track record on fundraising skills

Ability to work under minimum supervision

Ability to work under tight deadlines

Must be a team player.

Driving / riding competence shall be an added advantage.

Terms and Conditions of Engagement: The successful candidate will be offered a six month fixed contract, one renewable based on availability of funds. Other conditions of service are as promulgated in the organization’s Terms and Conditions of service.

Duty Location: The successful candidate shall be based in Machakos town with frequent travels.

How to Apply:

Kindly quote your current and expected salary in your cover letter

Suitable and interested candidates for this position are invited to forward their applications; comprising: Curriculum vitae- including three professional referees who are not relatives, a cover letter, , with the subject heading, “Field Officer” addressed to:

The Managing Director

Inades Formation Kenya

P.O. Box 1905-90100

Machakos- Kenya

Email: inadesformation.kenya@inadesfo.net

The closing date; 21 August, 2020

Inades Formation Kenya is an equal opportunity employer.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.