Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Former NASA strategist, David Ndii, has lashed out at Kenyans through his social media handle and abused them badly while trying to pull their attention to a case where one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nieces was involved in a COVID-19 tender scam to the tune of Sh 84 million to supply masks.

Samantha Ngina and Jane Nduta used their contacts in State House to bulldoze their way to a tender worth Sh 84 million.

Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, in a post on social media lashed out at Members of the Kikuyu community for voting for Uhuru in 2013 and 2017 yet he is the ‘cartel in chief’ in looting public money.

“Dear Kumîra KumîraWhile you were out bleating #OneManOneVoteOneShilling nonsense on empty stomachs, Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece ate Sh84 million Covid-19 tender.”

“Turkanas are not freeloading on YOUR taxes.”

“#Relathieves are plundering OUR taxes with your protection. Ng’ondu ici,” Ndii said on Tuesday.

State House is yet to respond to the mass theft of public funds perpetrated by members of the First Family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST