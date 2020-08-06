Thursday August 6, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Professor George Magoha, has announced that schools being used as quarantine facilities will be evacuated a month to reopening.

The move will allow schools ample time to fumigate and ensure facilities are safe for learners ahead of the scheduled reopening in January 2021.

A total of 431 institutions are currently being used as quarantine facilities across the country

A number of parents had expressed concerns about the safety of these schools being used as quarantine facilities after a number tested positive from the centres.

Magoha had earlier outlined plans to disinfect schools after being used as quarantine centres following consultations with Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have since agreed that, if in principle we are moving towards September, we shall disengage as those places.”

“We shall make sure that those institutions are thoroughly fumigated and tested the way we do in medical practice which means we shall dust certain areas and see whether there is anything else, so that is the least of my worries,” he explained.

On July 27, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced plans to temporarily convert sports stadia, education institutions, and other Government facilities to Covid-19 isolation centres.

The Kenyan DAILY POST