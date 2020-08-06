Thursday, August 6, 2020 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court has awarded a house help Sh279, 964 in compensation for unlawful termination by her employer.

The ruling was made in a case where one Maureen Munahi, who used to earn a monthly salary of Sh3, 000 moved to court to challengethe decision by her employer to terminate her services without notice.

The complainant told the court that her employer’s decision to terminate her employment was unlawful and unfair.

She also wanted to be paid her terminal benefits, including unpaid leave days and unpaid public holiday.

According to Munahi, she was terminated from work on December 30th, 2016, after she requested for a salary increment.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Nduma Nderi noted that there was no valid reason to terminate the complainant’s services.

Justice Nderi further stated that Muhani’s employer did not follow a fair procedure in terminating her services.

“The claimant was underpaid and was victimised for asserting her right for salary increment,” the court ruled.

This precedent setting ruling means that you will now need to give your househelp one-month notice or an alternative one-month salary before you terminate their services.

The Kenyan DAILY POST