Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Controversial Kenyan singer, Kevin Bahati, has declared his loyalty to his wife, Diana, saying that he will always choose her over Gospel music.

While responding to a question by Radio Maisha’sBilly Miya and Mbaruk Mwalimu, Bahati said his wife comes first because Gospel music is not Jesus.

“Ukiambiwa uchague between gospel music ama Diana,” asked Miya.

To which Bahati responded:

“Ah Bibi yangu tu.”

“Huyo ni mke wangu, naenda na mke wangu.”

“Unajua Gospel music sio Yesu ndugu yangu.”

“Yesu namtambua ako kwa moyo wangu lakini hapa duniani Diana kila siku…”

“Wewe angalia unaona watoto warembo, ndio huyo nimeanza kuongeza weight what else?”

This comes days after Bahati announced that he has officially quit spreading the gospel via music citing hypocrisy in the gospel industry.

Speaking in an interview with comedian MC Jessy, Bahati said:

“The gospel industry is rotten…but that’s story for another day,”

“I was fought a lot in the gospel industry and I knew I was not doing the gospel for the people.”

“So when I’m doing a gospel song I will do it for God, not for the industry,” stated Bahati.

“I just separated myself from the gospel industry for a while but I’m in Christ and the lord is my personal saviour,” said Bahati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST