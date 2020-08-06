Thursday, 06 August 2020 – Controversial city preacher, Allan Kiuna, the founder of Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC), has left tongues wagging after he was spotted rocking a wrist watch whose price can buy a plot of land in a prime location in the outskirts of Nairobi.

Despite endless criticism from a section of Kenyans who feel that he uses the word of God to enrich himself, Kiuna continues parading a fancy lifestyle in public.

Blogger ItsMutai shared a photo of the wealthy preacher rocking a Rolex Submarine Gold coated wrist watch, that costs $30,585 (about Ksh 3.3 Million) according on an online search, and condemned his flashy life saying,

‘They will say I’m jealous. But me and you know that Cathy Kiuna and his partner in Crime Bishop Kiuna are in business. Their classy lives, all funded by their followers who donate every Sunday while for them they have to wait for ‘Gods timing.’ For them, ‘Gods timing is the best’’







Here’s how Netizens reacted after spotting the flashy Bishop rocking the expensive wrist watch.







