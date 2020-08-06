Job Title: Imports & Exports Clerk

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KES 25,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system or Orbus
  • Compiling and Filling documents
  • Conversant with all custom fields
  • Coordination with clearing agents
  • Verification of import/export documents/charges.
  • Handling import declaration forms
  • Handling clearance of imports cargo
  • Handling clearance of Export cargo
  • Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.
  • Handling all import/export documentation and tracking consignments
  • General customs declaration for various entries
  • Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments
  • Bond execution and cancellation for the same.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications / Requirements / Key Skills

  • Well organized, a team player and ability to work with strict deadlines
  • Good customer service and communication skills
  • Analytical and Problem Solving skills
  • Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management or Diploma in Clearing & Forwarding
  • Certificate in Simba system, Tradex and Orbus
  • Certificates in Computer packages
  • 1-3 Years’ experience as an Import/ Export Officer/Clerk

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

