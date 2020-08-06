Job Title: Imports & Exports Clerk

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: KES 25,000

Job Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities:

Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system or Orbus

Compiling and Filling documents

Conversant with all custom fields

Coordination with clearing agents

Verification of import/export documents/charges.

Handling import declaration forms

Handling clearance of imports cargo

Handling clearance of Export cargo

Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.

Handling all import/export documentation and tracking consignments

General customs declaration for various entries

Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments

Bond execution and cancellation for the same.

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications / Requirements / Key Skills

Well organized, a team player and ability to work with strict deadlines

Good customer service and communication skills

Analytical and Problem Solving skills

Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management or Diploma in Clearing & Forwarding

Certificate in Simba system, Tradex and Orbus

Certificates in Computer packages

1-3 Years’ experience as an Import/ Export Officer/Clerk

How to Apply

If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com

Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.