Job Title: Imports & Exports Clerk
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Manufacturing
Salary: KES 25,000
Job Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Handling import export documentation using Kentrade, Simba system or Orbus
- Compiling and Filling documents
- Conversant with all custom fields
- Coordination with clearing agents
- Verification of import/export documents/charges.
- Handling import declaration forms
- Handling clearance of imports cargo
- Handling clearance of Export cargo
- Follow up of shipments before and after arrival at the ports.
- Handling all import/export documentation and tracking consignments
- General customs declaration for various entries
- Solving problems raised by the customs officer against consignments
- Bond execution and cancellation for the same.
- Any other duties as may be assigned
Qualifications / Requirements / Key Skills
- Well organized, a team player and ability to work with strict deadlines
- Good customer service and communication skills
- Analytical and Problem Solving skills
- Diploma in Purchasing and Supply chain management or Diploma in Clearing & Forwarding
- Certificate in Simba system, Tradex and Orbus
- Certificates in Computer packages
- 1-3 Years’ experience as an Import/ Export Officer/Clerk
How to Apply
If you meet the above qualifications, skills and experience send CV to jobs@britesmanagement.com
Interviews will be carried out on a rolling basis until the position is filled
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.