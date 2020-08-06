Wednesday, 05 August 2020 – Aging Ugandan dictator, Yoweri Museveni, has released yet another video to prove that he is still fit as a fiddle despite his age.

The 75 year old despot, who is vying for another term in the forthcoming General Elections, posted a video doing 40 non-stop push-ups and encouraged Ugandans to keep fit at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In April, he did 30 push-ups and several months later, he has added 10 more push-ups.

Museveni posted the video on his twitter page saying,

‘After work last night, I challenged my Bazukulu to an indoor work-out. We did Forty Push-ups. Just like I have always advised, even at your own home, you can stay safe, and remain fit and healthy.’’

Here’s the video of the aging despot proving to naysayers that he is still fit at 75.

pic.twitter.com/LKjqwViwlE — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 5, 2020

