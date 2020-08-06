Our client in the insurance industry is currently looking to hire an Admin Assistant to be based in Utawala.

Responsibilities

New & Renewal Business

  • Prepare quotations
  • Send proposal forms and requirements
  • Follow ups to close business
  • Schedule meetings for clarification
  • Scan and save renewal notices in the computer.
  • Send renewal notice emails to specific clients

Customer Service

  • Quotations
  • Prepare stickers and cover notes
  • Request for policy documents/ endorsements  and dispatch
  • Premium follow up
  • Valuation reports follow up
  • Banking and receipting

Filing & Recording

  • Each business should be recorded on production book accordingly
  • Update receipt numbers after every transaction
  • Scan and save clients documents, receipts e.t.c
  • File documents in respective files
  • Update data base – various companies

Responding to Emails & Calls

  • Respond to emails/ calls received
  • Do emails for reminders, follow ups

Claim Processing

  • Report a claim to claims department
  • Send the clients claim form and list of required documents
  • Submit relevant documents once received
  • Do follow up on claim status
  • Request for release letter (motor vehicle)

Qualifications

  • A minimum of Diploma/Certificate in Secretarial Studies and/or Business Administration
  • At least 6 months to 1 year of experience in the insurance industry
  • Insurance Knowledge
  • Certificate in Office Management– added advantage
  • Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages
  • Telephone efficiency and very well spoken
  • Client Focus

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

