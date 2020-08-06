Our client in the insurance industry is currently looking to hire an Admin Assistant to be based in Utawala.

Responsibilities

New & Renewal Business

Prepare quotations

Send proposal forms and requirements

Follow ups to close business

Schedule meetings for clarification

Scan and save renewal notices in the computer.

Send renewal notice emails to specific clients

Customer Service

Quotations

Prepare stickers and cover notes

Request for policy documents/ endorsements and dispatch

Premium follow up

Valuation reports follow up

Banking and receipting

Filing & Recording

Each business should be recorded on production book accordingly

Update receipt numbers after every transaction

Scan and save clients documents, receipts e.t.c

File documents in respective files

Update data base – various companies

Responding to Emails & Calls

Respond to emails/ calls received

Do emails for reminders, follow ups

Claim Processing

Report a claim to claims department

Send the clients claim form and list of required documents

Submit relevant documents once received

Do follow up on claim status

Request for release letter (motor vehicle)

Qualifications

A minimum of Diploma/Certificate in Secretarial Studies and/or Business Administration

At least 6 months to 1 year of experience in the insurance industry

Insurance Knowledge

Certificate in Office Management– added advantage

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages

Telephone efficiency and very well spoken

Client Focus

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke