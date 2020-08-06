Our client in the insurance industry is currently looking to hire an Admin Assistant to be based in Utawala.
Responsibilities
New & Renewal Business
- Prepare quotations
- Send proposal forms and requirements
- Follow ups to close business
- Schedule meetings for clarification
- Scan and save renewal notices in the computer.
- Send renewal notice emails to specific clients
Customer Service
- Quotations
- Prepare stickers and cover notes
- Request for policy documents/ endorsements and dispatch
- Premium follow up
- Valuation reports follow up
- Banking and receipting
Filing & Recording
- Each business should be recorded on production book accordingly
- Update receipt numbers after every transaction
- Scan and save clients documents, receipts e.t.c
- File documents in respective files
- Update data base – various companies
Responding to Emails & Calls
- Respond to emails/ calls received
- Do emails for reminders, follow ups
Claim Processing
- Report a claim to claims department
- Send the clients claim form and list of required documents
- Submit relevant documents once received
- Do follow up on claim status
- Request for release letter (motor vehicle)
Qualifications
- A minimum of Diploma/Certificate in Secretarial Studies and/or Business Administration
- At least 6 months to 1 year of experience in the insurance industry
- Insurance Knowledge
- Certificate in Office Management– added advantage
- Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Suite and packages
- Telephone efficiency and very well spoken
- Client Focus
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke