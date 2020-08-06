JOB GRADE KLRC 10: TWO (2) POSTS V/NO. 7/2020,

Basic Salary Scale: Kshs. 29,966 – Kshs. 37,456 p.m.

Terms of Service: Permanent.

Responsibilities

This is the basic entry level for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities will entail:-

recording dictation in shorthand and transcribing in typewritten form;

processing data and managing e-office;

operating office equipment;

ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

attending to visitors/clients;

handling telephone calls and appointments; and

managing office petty cash.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have:-

Passed the following examinations from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC);

Typewriting III (Minimum 50 w.p.m.)/Computerized document processing III;

Business English III/Communications II;

Office Practice II

Secretarial Duties II;

Commerce II;

Office Management III/Office Administration and Management III

OR

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council;

Certificate in computer application skills; and

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence.

Core Skills

In addition to the above requirements, an officer must have the following skills:-

Oral and written communication skills;

Problem solving skills;

Etiquette and protocol skills;

Customer care skills;

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to make their applications by completing ONE (KLRC 1) application form. The form may be downloaded from our Website https://klrc.go.ke

The Candidates should attach COPIES of the following documents to their application form:

National Identity Card

Academic and Professional Certificates and Transcripts

Any supporting documents and testimonials

Detailed Curriculum Vitae

In addition to the above requirements, candidates are required to comply with the requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010

N.B.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Any candidate who canvasses for a post will automatically be disqualified

Women, Persons living with disability and those from Marginalized Communities are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be submitted through the undersigned and delivered at the Kenya Law Reform Commission offices on 3rd floor, Room 321 or through info@klrc.go.ke for online applications on or before 24th August, 2020.

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY,

KENYA LAW REFORM COMMISSION,

RE- INSURANCE PLAZA 3RD FLOOR,

TAIFA ROAD.

P.O. BOX 34999 – 00100

NAIROBI

The Kenya Law Reform Commission is an equal opportunity employer.