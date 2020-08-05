Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – Diana Marua, the wife of former gospel singer, Kelvin Kioko, who is popularly known as Bahati, was trolled badly by merciless Netizens after she attempted to slay in a braless dress.

Instead of complementing her hairstyle or sexy smile, the cold hearted Netizens focused on her messy boobs.

They trolled Diana Marua’s boobs, saying they have fallen like the walls of Jericho.

Being a celebrity in Kenya is no joke.

Go through comments and see how Diana’s sexy photo backfired.