Wednesday, 05 August 2020 – Former gospel singer and garbage collector, Paul Radido, popularly known as Willy Paul, grabs every chance to put on a show for publicity stunts.

Having left the gospel industry for the secular world, the controversial singer is free to do what he likes without being judged.

Pozze, as he is commonly known, went shirtless and displayed his waist shaking skills, warning men to hide their girlfriends.

Being a notorious womanizer, his intention was to show what he is capable of doing in between the sheets.

Let’s not talk about his cheap TV for now.

Here’s the video that he posted, leaving ‘Mafisilets’ thirsting over his flexible waist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST