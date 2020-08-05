Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o’s controversial son, Junior, tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Wanja Wahoro, in a private ceremony held at Zereniti House in Limuru last week.

The newlyweds proceeded for their honeymoon in the peaceful tropical island of Lamu and from the photos they have shared on social media, the lovebirds had the time of their lives.

Taking to Instagram, Wanja, who is a budding singer revealed that it was her first time in Lamu and she enjoyed every bit.

The sexy lass, who relocated to Kenya from Australia three years ago also urged Kenyans to visit Lamu.

“Sun was eaten, food was basked in. #lamutamu 🍯 🌙 Never been to Lamu before! Wah. ☀️😭,” she wrote.

“Also welcome newcomers! ☀️Very weird and a little startling to come back online after a week.

“Was so super touched by some of the messages we received and all the beautiful beautiful well-wishing. Y’all are magical 🔮.

“To find joy in the middle of such a ridiculous and disappointing and scary year has been just amazing.

“Feel very loved on all sides in my life and grateful for every drop,”

“P.S #VisitLamu #LocalTourism they need Kenyans right now, those who are able.”

Check out the photos below.











