Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Fresh details have emerged over the company that was awarded the Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) by the Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA) in April this year.

According to a source, Kilig Limited is associated with Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who used the name of Gatei Gachoka and a Chinese man to win the tender to supply PPEs in Kenya

Gatei Gachoka is a brother to Tony Gachoka and the Personal Assistant of David Murathe.

However, when they realized Kenyans are on their toes, they changed the ownership of Kilig and linked it to Ivy Minyow Onyango, which according to sources is a fake name.

Murathe is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Here are ownership details of Kilig Limited, according to documents from the Attorney General’s office

The Kenyan DAILY POST