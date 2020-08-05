Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, are bribing Senators to support the contentious revenue formula.

Sharing this via social media on Tuesday, Ledama who was elected on an ODM ticket said Uhuru and Raila are bribing Senators with Sh 5 million each to pass the bill.

“It will be suicidal for any Senator to accept a bribe of Sh 5 million to fuel the division of Kenya due to the revenue share discourse!”

“May your family never have peace if you accept a bribe to divide Kenya,” Ledama said.

On Tuesday last week, Ledama was among the 25 Senators who shot down the controversial Third Basis division of revenue formula which adopted the ‘one man, one vote, one shilling’.

Though the formula will benefit Mt Kenya region and Nairobi, Raila Odinga is supporting it after consulting with the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST