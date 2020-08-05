Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – Most Royal Media Services anchors are working from h0me to take precautionary measures after Jeff Koinange and Stephen Letoo tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus.

Cool and reserved anchor, Trevor Ombija, broadcasted news from the comfort of his house on Monday and ladies can’t get enough of the lavish house that he lives in.

Trevor’s house is well furnished and just by looking at it, you can tell that he is living large.

Ladies are busy enquiring whether Ombija is married after spotting the lavish house.

They all wish to be there doing household chores.

Here are photos of Ombija’s house.