Wednesday, 05 August 2020 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, displayed opulence when he stepped out on Sunday to commission the Tudor- Motoro Water Supply Project that will benefit residents of Tudor informal settlement in Mombasa.

Sultan Joho, as he is commonly known, was rocking a Versace shirt worth Ksh 167,000.

According to an online search, the expensive shirt that is customized by high end Italian fashion brand, Giani Maria Versace, retails at $1550 (about Ksh 167,000).

The socialite Governor matched the shirt with white rubber shoes, black jeans and a cap engraved with his name.

Joho is famous for displaying opulence despite his County lagging in development.

Not long ago, medical workers at Mombasa County staged protests over delayed salary payment.

The Governor has also been linked to corruption.

Here are photos of his expensive shirt.











