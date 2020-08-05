Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – Fast rising socialite and video vixen, Sherlyne Anyango, has joined Tik Tok and as usual, she is not giving sex starved men space to breath.

Sherlyne has the hottest booty in town right now and soon, she will overthrow Vera Sidika to become the most sought after socialite in Kenya.

The big booty Sherlyne, who we understand is also a high end flesh peddler targeting filthy rich men in Kilimani, majority being fraudsters and drug dealers, posted some very hot photos to entertain her male fans and at the same advertise herself to sex buyers.

Being a Luo, she is blessed with a very big package and she using it to pay bills and survive in the city.

Over the weekend, Sherlyne received Mpesa tips amounting to Ksh 48,000 after twerking for men live on one Istagram.

She has now invaded Tik-Tok and this how she is driving the male fraternity crazy.

