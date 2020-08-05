Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Counties will continue to suffer even more over the push and pull on the controversial revenue allocation formula.

This is after the Senate voted to postpone the County Revenue Allocation formula debate once again.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, rose pursuant to Senate Standing Order 105, seeking adjournment of the debate on the Motion for the Approval of the Third Basis for Revenue Allocation among Counties.

According to him, the move was to give room for further consultation on the matter.

34 Senators voted to adjourn the motion against 26 who opposed its adjournment.

One Senator was absent.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and his Bungoma counterpart, Moses Wetangula, however, urged the Senate to speed up consultations in order to resume the motion as soon as possible.

This is the seventh time the debate has been postponed by the Senate.

The adjournment comes just hours after Narok Senator, Ledama Olekina, accused Senators of pocketing Ksh 5 million to pass the third basis division of revenue bill that has divided the house.

He warned Senators against compromising their stand for money, cautioning that curses will befall them.

“It will be suicidal for any Senator to accept a bribe of Ksh5 million to fuel the division of Kenya due to the revenue share discourse!”

“May your family never have peace if you accept a bribe to divide Kenya!” he said.

On Friday, Senators who were supposed to vote on the controversial Third Basis Revenue Allocation Formula ended up once again adjourning the debate in order for them to reach a consensus.

The Kenyan DAILY POST