Tuesday August 4, 2020 – South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has expressed his disappointment over how senior Government officials are stealing money meant to fight Coronavirus.

South Africa and Kenya are among countries most affected by the Coronavirus with the former recording over 500,000 cases of coronavirus whereas the latter has 22,597 cases.

However, both countries are fighting another battle of corruption where a number of senior Government officials have stolen money meant for the sick.

In Kenya, the money has been stolen by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s immediate family members and friends who won tenders to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPES), masks and sanitizers.

For instance, one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man, David Murathe, won a tender to supply PPEs worth Sh 4 billion.

Speaking on Monday, Ramaphosa termed those who are stealing COVID 19 funds as scavengers who should be sent to jail even without prosecution.

“Attempting to profit from a disaster that is claiming the lives of our people every day is the action of scavengers.”

“It is like a pack of hyenas circling wounded prey,” Ramaphosa said.

