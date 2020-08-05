Wednesday, 05 August 2020 – Some rogue matatus owned by cartels are breaking traffic rules with open impunity and risking the lives of passengers and other motorists.

Most of these matatus, which are popularly known as Nganyas in the streets, are owned by senior police officers, influential businessmen and politicians, that’s why the rogue crew that operates the flashy Nyangas are untouchable.

A video of two matatus, which probably belong to cartels, racing dangerously along Thika Road has emerged.

They were racing along the busy highway while transporting passsengers, oblivious of the danger that they were posing to other motorists.

Watch video.

