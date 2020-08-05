Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – Polished Citizen TV anchor, Trevor Ombija, started his career at CCTV as an Intern while he was still pursuing a degree at University of Nairobi, and rose through the ranks to become one of the most sought after TV journalists in Kenya.

Ombija was poached from NTV where he was a senior anchor and according to sources, he earns a hefty salary at Royal Media Services, thanks to his huge audience and great skills in presenting news and interviewing guests.

On Monday, netizens showered him with praise after spotting his lavish house, when he was reading news from the comfort of his home as directed by the management, after Jeff Koinange and Stephen Letoo tested positive for Covid.

Besides owning a nice home, he drives a German machine.

Here’s a photo of Ombija posing with his guzzler.

