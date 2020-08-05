Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Manchester United resume their bid for Europa League glory tonight when they host LASK Linz in the return leg of their last 16 clash.

The Red Devils have one foot in the quarter finals after they thumped LASK 5-0 in the first leg.

The Austrian outfit has won just two of their 10 league games upon returning to action in June, while United have had a fantastic run that saw them qualify for the Champions League next season.

Prediction: Man United 3-0 LASK.

This should be a routine and straight forward win for the Red Devils and we expect goals galore.

See more tips below and play responsibly!

EEL (19:55) Shakhter Donetsk v Wolfsburg – 1

EEL (19:55) Copenhagen v Istanbul Basaksehir – 1X

NO1 (22:00) Molde v Start -1

SE1 (20:00) Malmo v Helsingborg -1

SE1 (20:00) Hammarby v Falkenberg -1

EEL (22:00) Inter v Getafe -1

EEL (22:00) Manchester United v Lask Linz -Over 2.5

GOOD LUCK