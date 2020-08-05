Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Detectives from theDirectorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a security guard who broke into a High Commissioner’s residence and made away with several valuable household items.

The suspect identified as Brian Mbache Libasi was nabbed at Mwembeni area in Kibra.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd at the undisclosed High Commissioner’s residence in Kileleshwa where Mbache was working as a security guard.

During the raid, detectives recovered all household items reported to have been stolen.

Some of the recovered items include, a gas cooker, a fridge, shoes, bedsheets, curtains, a coffee table, a TV stand, a laptop among other items have been retained as exhibits.

The former security guard will now be arraigned in court on Wednesday, August 5th (today).

See photos below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST