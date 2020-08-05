Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Schools reopening may be affected after six senior Education Ministry officials were sent on a seven-month compulsory leave over a Ksh 1.7 billion scandal at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The six were part of the team working round the clock to have schools reopened in January 2021.

They were also part of the group directing the facilitation of online learning which has seen over Ksh 1 billion pumped into the project to aid students in accessing education during the Covid-19 pandemic.

KICD acting Chief Executive, Joel Mabonga, issued the leave notice to six of his junior officials.

However, a human rights organisation wrote to Education CS George Magoha and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate Mabonga for alleged graft and violation of human rights over his decision.

The letter was also addressed to the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji.

Human Rights Focus also accused Mabonga of exploiting the tendering process of the Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) Grade 5 textbooks.

Textbook suppliers in the Ksh 1.7 billion tender were awarded contracts on July 6th, three days after submitting their quotations.

The period of time in between raised questions over the vetting process by the State agency.

The six officials sent on leave are secondary Education Deputy Director Ruth Mugambi, Olive Mbuthia, Director of Primary Education, Solomon Kathuo, Deputy Director, Finance, Emmanuel Mulwa, Deputy Director Human Resources, Emily Sila, Deputy Director Resource Centre and John Kimotho, Senior Director Media.

