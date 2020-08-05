Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – This grislly accident involving three vehicles occurred on Thika Road on Tuesday morning.

The horrific accident occurred after a saloon car was sanchwitched between a bus and truck reducing it into a shell.

From the photos, it would be a miracle if the occupants of the saloon car stepped out alive.

According to data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a total of 1,022 people have lost their lives since the year began compared to 1,058 who died in 2019.

See photos from the accident scene below.

