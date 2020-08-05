Tuesday August 4, 2020 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is keen on making inroads into Deputy President William Ruto’s turf in the Rift Valley.

This is after Deputy Party Leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, hosted a delegation from West Pokot County led by ODM chairs, Joseph Akaule and Rhoda Katalai, at his Likuyani home in Kakamega County.

“We have launched campaigns to revitalize the party in Deputy President William Ruto’s North Rift home turf,” Oparanya revealed.

He noted that the Raila Odinga-led party wants to penetrate the region to restore the supporter base it enjoyed in the run up to the 2007 elections.

“We have made plans to re-open party offices and recruit new members in the region.”

“We will soon have a series of activities that will give the party a new life in the region,” he said.

The team from West Pokot affirmed its commitment to strengthening the party ahead of the next General Elections and pledged support for Mr. Odinga and Mr. Oparanya.

This comes even as Ruto is attempting to dislodge Raila from his traditional bases ahead of 2022 with his ally, Oscar Sudi, hosting more than 100 youths from Nyanza under the umbrella of ‘Nyanza Youth Movement for Ruto 2022’.

The group was led by Mr. Stephen Midenyo and Mr. Everest Okambo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST