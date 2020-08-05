Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Renowned social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has castigated the Government after details emerged that it is bribing Senators with Sh 5 million each to pass the controversial formula for revenue sharing.

On Tuesday morning, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, claimed that Uhuru and Raila have already bribed Senators to pass the formula that will disenfranchise majority of Counties in North Eastern and Coast regions.

Following these revelations, Alai said it is a big shame that Uhuru is spending all this money on bribing Senators and employees of Posta Kenya are yet to be paid since March.

“In the middle of the corruption, I have just visited GPO and City Square.”

“Posta Kenya employees have not been paid for 5 MONTHS.”

“So we are looting the country and bribing Senators while our brothers and sisters at Posta Kenya can’t be paid for work they do?” Alai posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST