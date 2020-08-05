Location: Mutomo

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the

community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the

leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen

health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help

meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have

strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage

accountability, communication, and effective project management.

Department Summary

The Programs Department plays a critical role in achieving CMMB’s strategy around improving the lives of women and children, by leading the provision of high quality programs focused on children’s and mothers’ health, and particularly in the development and implementation of our CHAMPS model. This team is also responsible for generating revenue from and partnering effectively with government(s), major foundations, and other major donors, and will help to position and enhance CMMB’s technical capacity and reputation in the field of global healthcare.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for almost 15 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion and illness prevention.

Overview

Under the leadership of the CHAMPS Coordinator, the M&E Officer will develop and implement the monitoring

and evaluation framework ensuring high quality and timely inputs. He/she will also ensure that CMMB programme

and projects maintain its strategic vision and that its activities result in the achievement of intended results through designing, planning, managing and analyzing projects to ensure cost effective and timely delivery.

Responsibilities

▪ Implement monitoring and evaluation systems and tools for the ongoing review of projects in Kitui South, using approved indicators and targets, to measure progress and make recommendations for improvement.

▪ Ensure harmonization of monitoring and evaluation system and tools with the Ministry of Health and global monitoring and evaluation systems and tools.

▪ Work with project team to introduce and implement information systems to ensure proper and accurate collection of performance data from the implementing projects including data capture, analysis, and utilization and archiving.

▪ Build the capacity of the project team and support them to effectively introduce and maintain the information systems. This includes conducting training and mentorship sessions and evaluation of workshops.

▪ Together with the program coordinator, facilitate/support CMMB staff in the revision of site-specific work plans and strategies.

▪ Support regular data collection by ensuring all points of contact are clear on deadlines and reporting requirements.

▪ Preparing project reports as per the donor/government requirements, including responding to data audits and inquiries from the donor.

▪ Compile appropriate and disaggregated data and write narrative reports for submissions for website, annual reports, donor reports, other briefings and/or policy documents as required.

▪ Support implementation of baseline and other surveys, such as project reviews, and mid-term and end-of- project reviews.

▪ Build and maintain positive relationships with all members of staff, and contacts within and outside the region.

▪ Participate in M&E regional and national working groups.

▪ Contribute to proposal writing and quality assurance of log-frames and M&E in proposals.

▪ Communicate regularly with CMMB headquarters to ensure programmatic compliance, in conjunction with M&E and finance departments.

Qualifications and Experience:

▪ You have a University degree in Monitoring and Evaluation, Statistics, Social sciences, or related field.

▪ You have a postgraduate course/certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation.

▪ You have at least 5 years of experience in the design and implementation of M&E/MIS in development projects implemented by national/international NGOs/ Government.

▪ You have experience in designing tools and strategies for data collection, analysis, and production of reports.

▪ You have proven ICT skills, especially in the development of MIS software using database software.

▪ You have expertise in analysing data using statistical software.

▪ You have experience in project management life cycle including proposal writing.

▪ You have demonstrated quantitative & qualitative data analytical skills.

▪ You have strong training and facilitation skills.

▪ You have demonstrable leadership and managerial skills including ability to be a team player.

▪ You can work under pressure and meet deadlines.

▪ You are comfortable working for a faith-based organization.

▪ You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives Worldwide.

How to apply

Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV to hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating

position applied for on the subject line by 18th August 2020. Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references

and your daytime telephone/cell phone contact. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

A message from Bruce Wilkinson, our President and CEO

As president of CMMB, I would like to thank you for your interest in joining with us on our journey to bring healthier

lives to women, children and their families worldwide. CMMB has embarked on our second century of service to the

most marginalized. Our vision of a world in which every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are

shared by all is at the core of who we are. We are always looking to join hands with experienced professionals who

want to add their energy to our work and are so pleased you are considering CMMB as your potential employer.

The Monitoring and Evaluation Officer is critical to our mission and vision. I welcome your interest in joining

CMMB’s diverse, talented, professional, and motivated team and lead our Kenya team achieve our mission.