Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Najib Balala, has issued a memo today allowing hotels, lodges and resorts to sell alcohol despite a Government ban.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned the sale of alcohol in bars and only allowed wines and spirits shops to sell takeaway alcohol.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Balala said hotels with accommodation services will be allowed to sell alcohol.

Balala stated that alcoholic drinks will only be served to guests, in their respective rooms.

“Following the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, only Lodges, Hotels and Resorts offering accommodation are allowed to serve alcoholic drinks to their checked-in guests strictly on room service basis,” read part of the statement.

The statement further said that, “The Ministry of Health guidelines banning the sale of alcoholic drinks in bars and restaurants are very clear and they must be adhered to, to the letter. Any violations of this directive will lead to being deregistered permanently.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST