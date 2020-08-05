Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Members of the Kikuyu community are disappointed with revelations that politicians and wheeler-dealers stole billions of shillings meant for fighting COVID 19 in the country.

Among the wheeler dealers who stole money meant for sick Kenyans is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man, David Murathe, who made away with Sh 4 billion of taxpayers’ money by pretending to supply Personal Protective Equipment to Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Others who benefitted in looting include Samantha Ngina and Jane Nduta who are scions of the late founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Samantha and Jane were given a Sh 85 million tender to supply sanitizers.

Shockingly the trio was paid upfront even before delivering supplies to KEMSA.

Sharing thoughts via social media on Tuesday, GEMA community youths in Nairobi led by Alan Kimani said it is a big shame that Uhuru and his family can steal from the sick.

They asked Uhuru to hunt his relatives down and lock them up or forever ‘keep quiet and stop mentioning his fight against corruption’.

“It is a big shame that Uhuru is leading in stealing public money. It is an embarrassment,” Kimani said.

Kimani even warned Uhuru and Murathe against telling Kikuyus not to vote for Deputy President William Ruto because he is a thief of public money.

“We now know the real thieves of public money, Dr Ruto is innocent,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST