Wednesday, August 5, 2020 – Popular Kenyan restaurant chain, Artcaffe, is on the receiving end from Netizens after it announced an art competition where the winners will be paid with ‘free coffee’ and ‘exposure’

The contest dubbed#ARTofthecity competition is meant to enable Kenyan creatives to showcase their artwork according to the restaurant.

“Get creative and help us jazz up our take-away coffee cups! All three winners’ unique artworks will be the printed design on our Holiday Season take-away cups!” the announcement read.

They further stated that the first prize winner will get an exhibition space in one of their restaurants for two months or an internship with the Artcaffe Design Team for two months and free coffee for a year.

The second prize is free coffee for six months while the third prize will be also be free coffee for three months.

However, this did not sit well with Kenyans especially creatives who called out the restaurant of perpetuating the culture of companies exploiting creatives.

See the post and reactions below.















The Kenyan DAILY POST.