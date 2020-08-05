Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 605 moreCOVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,202.

Speaking in a press briefing on the status of Covid-19 in the country on Tuesday, Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 4,547 samples.

In terms of gender, 401 were male and 204 were female.

Age wise, the youngest was a one year old infant while the oldest was 99 years old.

At the same time, Dr.Aman revealed that 587 more patients have recovered from the virus with 500 under the home-based care programme and 87 being discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,327.

But on a sad note, six more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 388.

Nairobi continues to lead with new infections with 373 followed by Kiambu (35), Migori (25), Busia (20), Narok (20), Kajiado (16), Laikipia (16), Nakuru (15), Kakamega (12), Uasin Gishu (11), Machakos (10), Mombasa (9), Samburu (8), Turkana (7), Murang’a (5), Kericho (5) and Taita Taveta (3),

Nyeri, Makueni, Kisumu, Kilifi and Elgeyo Marakwet recorded two cases each while Siaya, Meru, Kitui, Isiolo and Bungoma had one case each.

