Tuesday August 4, 2020 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) has ordered for the procurement of 100,000 Covid-19 body bags, in what is described as preparations for a “worse-case” scenario.

The tender to supply body bags was won by Kilig Limited, a company associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s right hand man, David Murathe.

The money for the body bags has already been paid to Kilig Limited which is owned by Gateo Gachoka who happens to be David Murathe’s Personal Assistant.

Kilig Limited is also the company that won a Sh 4 billion tender to supply Personal Protective Equipment (PPES).

This development comes as the country is headed towards its peak and looking at a possible increase in the number of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, with the numbers currently showing 22,597 infections and 369 deaths.

