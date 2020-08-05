Tuesday August 4, 2020 – Former Mukurewini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has joined other Kenyans in condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government over mass looting of billions of shillings set aside for fighting Coronavirus in the country.

On Monday, details emerged that members of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s extended family are among those who looted Sh 223 billion meant for fighting Covid 19 in the country.

Among those mentioned include Uhuru’s confidante, David Murathe, Samantha Ngina-daughter Nyokabi Kenyatta, Jane Nduta-daughter of Cathleen Kihanya -Uhuru’s nice.

Samantha and Jane won a Sh 85 million tender to supply sanitizers to Kenya Medical Supply Agency (KEMSA).

Murathe, who is Uhuru’s right hand man, won a tender to supply Sh 4 billion worth of Personal Protective Equipment.

Most of these PPEs were not delivered but Murathe through Kilig Limited was paid Sh 4 billion upfront for supply ‘hot air’.

Kabando asked Kenyans on Tuesday to start a revolution to oust the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

“Expired: #UhuRuto. Expiring: #UhuRao. #WarOnMegaGraft flops. #BBI kaput! Referendum won’t! As 1990-2002, we’d galvanize masses against thieves. Too much stealing! Rescue stressed masses – basics RENT, FOOD. If DCI & EACC can’t, ‘MASS ACTION’ can SHAME + CRASH CROOKS = moral duty,” Kabando said.

“WE rejected autocratic KANU to be free, prosperous. KANU’s frauds still hurt. We cast UhuRuto to reject neocolonialism – ICC, for our Sovereignty; embraced UhuRao #BBI for #WarOnGraft. Thieves shielded, crooks emboldened. Kleptocracy. Speaking & acting against looters GODLY,” Kabando added.

