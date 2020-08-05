Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – A jilted woman has caused a stir on social media after she took over her married lover’s Facebook account and declared his family dead after she discovered that he was married with kids.

The married man’s friends were shocked when a photo of his family was shared on his page with RIP written on the faces of the man’s wife and three children.

“I don’t know what to say. Words cannot describe what I’m feeling. Rest in Peace my dear wife and kids,” the person posting the photo wrote in the caption.

Shockingly, it emerged that it wasn’t the man posting it and that his wife and kids are still alive.

The scorned woman, who had shared the photos went on to state that the owner of the Facebook account has been her boyfriend but he lied that he was single and never told her he has a wife and kids.

She further revealed intimate details of their sex life before threatening to make him pay for cheating on her.

Some women are crazy out there!

See the posts below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.