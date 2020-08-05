Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has said that he is not surprised with news that former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, is the man behind the looting of billions meant for the fight against COVID 19 in the country.

In 2019, Murathe, who is a close confidante of President Uhuru Kenyatta, had vowed to do everything possible to stop Deputy President (DP) William Ruto from succeeding Mr Kenyatta in 2022.

During that time, Ngunjiri castigated the Head of State for allowing a lose cannon like Murathe to speak on his behalf

“Mr President, you’re going to leave behind a bad legacy if you leave the likes of Mr Murathe to spew toxic statements that will divide Kenyans just as you end your second term,” Ngunjiri told Uhuru.

One year later, Murathe is on the headline for stealing Sh 4 billion meant for fighting COVID 19 in the country.

Impeccable sources say Murathe is among a bunch of men surrounding the President who loot everything including money meant for the sick, disabled and even HIV patients.

The Kenyan DAILY POST