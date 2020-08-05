Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s former advisor of being behind the revenue sharing formula that Mt. Kenya leaders have termed as unfair.

In a post on Wednesday, Kuria claimed that Abdikadir Mohamed, who was Parliament’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, passed the first revenue sharing formula that saw expansive regions benefit from revenue allocations.

“It is important to note that what is happening with the Revenue Allocation Formula is trying to redress some historical injustice that happened 10 years ago.”

“At the onset of the 2010 Constitution, then Chair of the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC) in the 10th parliament Hon Abdikadir Mohammed managed to pass the ‘original sin’ of a formula that was so hopeless, unfair and inequitable,” he posted.

The Gatundu MP alleged that Abdikadir used his influence to ensure that the revenue sharing formula was reportedly skewed to favour Counties with less population density when President Kenyatta appointed him as an advisor on legal and constitutional affairs.

“When the 2nd generation formula came up in 2015, again Hon Abdikadir Mohammed, then an advisor to President Uhuru Kenyatta based at State House, ensured that the historic injustice was never redressed,” Kuria claimed.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has vowed not to rest until the revenue stalemate was solved.

