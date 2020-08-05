Wednesday August 5, 2020 – A family in Migori is still coming to terms with the reality of the matter after 48 of its members contracted the deadly Coronavirus.

Even though some clans and households do not think the coronavirus exists, it has already been felt hard in some villages.

A Nakuru-based advocate, Gordon Ogola, has narrated how the virus found its way into their family and clan in Godngoche, Migori County.

“The last one or so week has been harrowing to the Ogola family and clan.”

“In a span of seven days we have 48 infections in the family including my 80 year old mum,” he said.

Ogola said the mother has been struggling in the Intensive Care Unit for the last five days.

“My 61 year old brother, Moses Osoro Ogola, succumbed within 24 hours of admission,” he said.

He noted that everyone who surrounded her mother, including his step mother, her son’s daughters in law, grandchildren, cousins and workers have all tested positive.

“As Kagwe repeatedly says, let’s not treat this thing normally because it will treat us abnormally….My worry now is… Is the whole family and village being wiped out?” he said.

“Put us in your prayers.”

“I want to plead with all of us to spread the gospel of the reality of this pandemic.”

On Tuesday, Health CAS Rashid Aman described the reckless behaviour of Kenyans in disregarding the Government’s containment measures as a recipe for disaster.

