Location: Mutomo, Kenya

Building around a new CHAMPS (CHildren And Mother PartnershipS) model, CMMB will work at both the

community and clinical levels in these targeted communities to strengthen health services and address the

leading causes of maternal and child death. In addition, CMMB will expand its volunteer program to strengthen

health care delivery in CHAMPS-supported facilities and will engage with the pharmaceutical industry to help

meet the needs of CHAMPS communities and facilities.

CMMB is committed to learning and evolving in order to successfully achieve impact in its strategy and will have

strong vertical and horizontal team structures in alignment to the global strategy in order to encourage

accountability, communication, and effective project management.

Department Summary

CMMB’s Finance and Administration Department plays a critical role in ensuring that CMMB efficiently and

effectively utilizes its resources in achieving its program goals through least cost and value for money. The

Department strives to ensure that all expenditures align to both CMMB policies, donor requirements and National

laws. Through a team of dedicated staff, the team upholds utmost integrity, honesty and love in the execution of

their roles to achieve CMMB’s vision, mission and core values.

CMMB has been working in Kenya for over 15 years. CMMB works to ensure that the most vulnerable

populations, especially mothers and children, have access to quality services in health care, health promotion

and illness prevention.

Overview

Reporting to the CHAMPS Coordinator and with a technical reporting to the Finance Coordinator, the Finance

Assistant will provide day to day support service to the implementation of project interventions and be responsible

for reviewing field expenses and liquidations from project staff. Further, s/he will support payable and

administrative functions as well as contribute to the preparation of timely donor reports.

Responsibilities

• Provide guidance on and implement CMMB’s financial policies and procedures and donor compliance requirements

• Record all financial transactions accurately, completely and in a timely manner in line with the Chart of Accounts through the Abila software (MIP) accounting system

• Ensure sound financial management and compliance activities of assigned grants/projects and office operational activities to include:

✓ Monitoring of project budgets and expenses

✓ Preparation of vouchers, cheques, Mpesa and EFT payments and processing of payments

Invoicing/tracking of accounts receivable and cash receipts;

✓ Maintain, Record and Reconcile petty cash accounts

✓ Liquidation of employee receivables in line with manual records/expense forms from staff

✓ Conducting site visits and training/mentoring of project staff.

• Preparation of bank reconciliations, filing of all accounting vouchers and documents

• Ensure all financial assets are adequately recorded, safeguarded and all financial documents are securely filed

• Ensure availability of accurate, complete and timely financial information for decision making purposes by senior management

• Record, count and update the Asset and Inventory Register regularly.

• Participate in other program implementation activities and miscellaneous finance duties as required and

assigned by the Finance Officer.

Qualifications

• You have a bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCOM) or Business Administration majoring in accounting or Finance

• You have a minimum of at least two (2) years of accounting experience in a similar capacity working with an international NGO on donor funded project projects

• You have Professional Accountancy Qualifications (CPA II/ACCA II)

• You possess a high degree of integrity, and a strong commitment to CMMB’s mission

• You demonstrate strong inter-personal skills and the ability to transfer knowledge and visit project sites

• You have hands on application of Microsoft Office, (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); working knowledge of Abila (Sage) accounting software preferred

• You have demonstrable Knowledge of MPESA Bulk Payment System

• Excellent verbal and written communications skills to include conflict resolution, priority management, and managing expectations of multiple clients

• You are comfortable working for a faith-based organization.

• You believe in CMMB, where we are going, and what we can do together to achieve Healthier Lives

Worldwide.

How to apply

Interested applicants should submit their application together with resume/CV to hrkenya@cmmb.org indicating

position applied for on the subject line by 18th August 2020. Include telephone and email contacts of 3 references

and your daytime telephone/cell phone contact. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

