Tuesday, 04 August 2020 – City model and video vixen, Haentel Wanjiru, has left tongues wagging after she flaunted an expensive pair of shoes whose price can pay house rent for majority of Kenyans for several months.

The sexy Wanjiru, who is said to be warming the bed of flashy Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, flaunted a pair of heels from the famous high end fashion brand, Dior.

According to an online search, the shoes cost $905 (about Ksh 97,000).

Wanjiru indicated that she received the shoes as a gift and everybody thinks it’s Kingi who gifted her, since he is fond of surprising her with very expensive gifts.

She flaunted the show with the caption, ‘Thank you so much. You are the best?’

Is this a gift from the Governor?





The Kenyan DAILY POST