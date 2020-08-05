Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in conjunction with Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested a woman who is alleged to have sent chemical-laced letters to a High Commission office in Nairobi.

The suspect identified as Tracy Wairimu Ndegwa, 34, was apprehended by the sleuths in Utawala on Monday evening.

The two letters, one sprayed with an industrial chemical and the other with hay fever pesticides, were sent to the undisclosed officer on July 31st, 2020.

However, the police did not disclose the High Commission the suspect sent the letters.

However, this is not the first time Ms Ndegwa is having a run-in with the law.

On June 23, 2020, she was arraigned in court and charged with another terror hoax that targeted the Commissioner General of the Kenya Prisons Service, and has been out on cash bail.

She’s is currently in police custody pending arraignment in courts once all necessary procedures are completed.

