Job Description

Key Responsibilities:

Making daily phone calls to new customers who have signed up.

Following up with any customers whose payment may have failed.

Managing the hotline for orders putting orders through on behalf of the customer.

Following up with customers’ complaints.

Website management.

Collecting feedback from clients on products.

Identifying loyal clients.

Making sure that the customer service is top notch.

Assisting in packing orders and deliveries where necessary.

Making daily reports to the management.

Qualifications:

Must have a relevant bachelor’s degree or diploma.

Must have excellent organizational skills.

Must have excellent Customer Services skills.

Must be a quick thinker and a problem solver.

Must be flexible in terms of duties assigned to them (Be ready to multi-task)

Must be willing to learn more about the organization.

Ability to work under pressure with minimum supervision.

Monthly Gross Salary: Ksh. 15000 – 20000 depending on individual skills and experience.

Career Level: Entry Level.

Education: Bachelor’s Degree/ Diploma.

How To Apply

If you meet the above qualification, send your application to info@mebuy.co.ke on or before 9th August 2020, with subject title CS@meBuy

We endeavor to contact all our applicants, but unfortunately high volumes of applications make this unrealistic. If you do not hear from us within one weeks your application has not been successful on this occasion. This does not mean you will not be considered for future roles so please keep an eye on our job board and apply for positions that match your skills and experience.