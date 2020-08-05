J/G “C”,
Responsibilities
- General cleanliness within offices and compound
- Dispatch of letters
- Grounds men/women
- Any other duties assigned
Qualifications
- Must be a Kenyan
- A holder of Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) Division IV or Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E) Mean grade D (plain) will be appointed as senior support staff/cleaning supervisor III job group ‘D’.
How To Apply
Mandatory Additional requirements (Chapter VI documents of the constitution of Kenya 2010)
All applicants are expected to attach copies of the following additional documents
- Tax Compliance Certificate
- Clearance from HELB where necessary
- Clearance from the Ethics and anti-corruption commission
- Certificate of good conduct from the police
- CRB Clearance Certificate
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications attaching copies of their certificates and testimonials, and send to the undersigned on or before 14th August, 2020 at 5.00 p.m.