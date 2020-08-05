Wednesday August 5, 2020 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has suspended Kennedy Ajwang’ after he led youths armed with crude weapons to attack the Kisumu Public Service Board offices in Milimani.

In a statement to Kenyans, ODM confirmed that Ajwang’ was suspended to allow room for investigations to be conducted.

“The party recommends that due process of the Law be adhered to on the incident involving the Deputy Chairman of the Kisumu County ODM branch.”

“It is regrettable and unfortunate that the lead Member is the Deputy Chairman both at the Constituency and County Officers but at no time did we resolve to attack the Board Members.”

“Meanwhile we have resolved that he stand suspended on all Party Activities until the investigation is complete and we apologise to all aggrieved parties especially that of the Governor Prof. Nyong’o where he serves as the Liaison Officer,” read the statement in part.

“Ajwang’ also holds a position of duty in the office of the Governor and that of ODM Coordinating Committee of the County.”

However, the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga-led party distanced itself from allegations that the party was involved in the planned attack of the board’s offices in Milimani, Kisumu.

After leading about the attack on the County Public Service Board offices, Ajwang’ was descended upon by youths in a retaliatory attack and was rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital.

ODM also suspended its members that attended the meeting where the planned attack on the Public Service Board offices was hatched.

The Kenyan DAILY POST