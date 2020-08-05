We are a company in the Healthcare Insurance administration industry in Kenya.

We are sourcing for highly motivated individuals to join our team.

Position: Call Center Agents – Social Media Platform

Reports to: Senior Manager – Customer excellence

Level: Entry Level

Principal Role: Social Media Customer Care agents are the front-line representatives to the general public.

The agents engage consumers on all social properties, providing guidance, care, support, and social channel engagement.

The agents support and problem solve through various means like email, chat, ratings and reviews, brand answers, and social messaging. Positive interactions in these channels are significant drivers of brand loyalty.

Key Responsibilities and Deliverables:

Professionally respond to and resolve inquiries to incoming consumer emails and web chats across a wide variety of topics.

Respond quickly and professionally to social channel engagements on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and other platforms.

Resolve consumer questions and respond to ratings and reviews of our products

Become proficient in using internal platforms and resources that support email, chat, and Ask & Answer such as Oracle RightNow, Knowledge Base, eDoc, GE Appliances.com, SMC, and other systems as required.

Follow protocol and adhere to guidelines.

Achieve and maintain fully satisfactory performance.

Qualification and Experience

Previous customer service experience, particularly with written forms of customer service.

Excellent written communication skills: grammar, sentence structure, and spelling.

Computer literate with ability to learn new applications quickly.

Positive attitude with proven ability to work well with teams.

Strong typing skills.

Strong customer service,

Previous call center or direct customer-facing experience.

Strong understanding of social media channels.

Team player with a positive attitude.

Able to work under pressure in a fast-paced, high-volume environment.

Ability to remain polite with angry and uncooperative customers.

Available to work days, nights, and weekends and overtime

How to Apply

Interested applicants are invited to send their applications detailing current and expected salary and a CV with contact details of three referees with the position applied for as the subject line by Thursday, 6th August 2020 by 5pm to the email address hr@makl.co.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted