Tuesday, August 4, 2020 – Flamboyant Central Trade Organisation Union (COTU) boss, Francis Atwoli, is wealthy and doesn’t shy away from flaunting his lavish lifestyle.

Once in a while, the vocal trade unionist likes to remind Kenyans how wealthy he’s by bragging about his expensive gadgets and accessories.

In a past live interview on a local TV, Atwoli stated that he dons a Franck Muller, one of the most expensive watches in the world.

The cheapest watch of the brand retails at $2,400 (Approx. Ksh240, 000).

In another recent interview, Atwoli shocked Netizens when he threw his iPhone 11 pro max across the studio after someone called him while he was live on air.

The phone had just been released by Apple and was retailing at approximately Ksh170, 000.

However, before the money, Atwoli was just a struggling hustler as this throwback photo of him attests.

Check out the trending photo below.

